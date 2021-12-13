MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was found dead in Midtown over the weekend.

Police said they responded to a dead on arrival call at Pine Street and Eastmoreland on Sunday at 9:50 p.m. and found the man.

Investigators determined the suspect killed the victim by hitting him with an object.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.