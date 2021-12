MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis overnight Thursday.

Police said the shooting occurred around midnight in the parking lot of a shopping center at 3705 Malco Way.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not made any arrest but said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this page when we have more information.