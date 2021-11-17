MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police responded to a shooting in North Memphis that left one man dead late Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened at the 2100 block of Howell around 11:30 p.m.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a tweet Wednesday. They said the shooting might have been the result of an argument.

Multiple residents at the apartments said there were about four men standing in the alley overnight. None of them lived in the apartments, they said. Residents say at some point there was an argument between the men, and then shortly after, gunshots rang out.

The gunman was still on the run Wednesday morning.