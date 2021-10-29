MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say a man was found dead after a house fire in Midtown Thursday evening.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a home on Roland Street near Evelyn Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire department says firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:53 p.m.

While searching the inside of the home, firefighters reportedly found a man in the front bedroom. The fire department says he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire department has not released the victim’s identity. The department says the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the man’s cause of death.

According to the fire department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The total damage of the fire is reportedly estimated at $19,5000.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.