Man drove car toward officer, crashed into Raleigh house, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man drove his car toward an officer who was taking a report in the front yard of a Raleigh house, and crashed into the house.

Officers were at the house on Mozelle Street for a report of vandalism around midnight Friday morning. A woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Juan Dorse, had been banging on her door and damaged her car.

As an officer was taking a report, she said she turned around and saw a Ford Fusion driven by Dorse coming toward her at high speed. She dodged out of the path to avoid being hit, according to a police report.

Dorse allegedly kept driving straight into the living room of the house. Two women, one of them the ex-girlfriend of Dorse, were in the living room at the time, police said. Others were in back bedrooms of the house.

Dorse was taken into custody without incident. He is in the Shelby County Jail on several charges of aggravated assault, vandalism, and violation of bail and protective orders, according to the county.