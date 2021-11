MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Tuesday night of an car accident in downtown Memphis after a man was hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place at 78 East E.H. Crump. The victim was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The responsible party stayed at the scene.

There is no information about what led to the accident at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

