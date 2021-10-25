SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Memphis police say three men stole merchandise from a train in Midtown Memphis on Sunday.

Police say officers were patrolling around South McLean and Evelyn Street, an area that is known for frequent railroad burglaries, when they saw three men carrying boxes of merchandise next to a train stopped on the railroad tracks.

When officers told them to stop, the men ran off.

According to police, after a brief chase, officers detained Artavion Chapman, 29. There is no information on the other two suspects.

Officers checked the boxcars of the train and found that two of them were forced opened with some of the boxes missing.

CSX Railroad special agent Chuck Poe confirmed the property, valued at $12,680, was stolen. He also confirmed Chapman is not an employee of CSX Railroad and he didn’t have permission to enter any of the boxcars.

Chapman has been accused of burglary, theft of property, and evading arrest.