MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that a woman flagged down a police officer around 3 p.m. Saturday after she and man were shot while driving on Boeingshire and Shelby Drive.



Jalen Hill was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in addition to theft of property.



Police said that the passenger, a man named Donquez Driver, had been shot six times. He did not survive his injuries. The woman was shot once in the back.



Police said they recovered multiple 9mm shells on the ground.



Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect’s vehicle following the victim’s car from Millbranch Road and Holmes Road to Boeingshire and Shelby Drive.

Police said they tracked the car back to Hill’s home, and he was brought to the Homicide Office for questioning.



After obtaining a search warrant, police found a Glock 9mm handgun and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen.



Hill has no bond information posted at this time. His next court appearance is set for October 13.