MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Saturday of a shooting at 2153 Hunter Ave.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Jeep.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

