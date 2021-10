MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Monday afternoon of a shooting on 1310 South Bellevue.

Police say a male victim was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.