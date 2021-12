MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 1708 Winchester, a gas station on the corner of Millbranch, at 4 a.m. and found a male shooting victim.

Police said the man did not survive his injuries and there is no suspect information.

They asked anyone with tips to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.