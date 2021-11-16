MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Whitehaven.

The man was found shot at Shelby Drive and Tulane Road. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the victim did not survive his injuries.

The male victim did not survive his injuries. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 16, 2021

The incident prompted police to shut down Shelby Drive between Tulane and McCorkle. All lanes were closed. Police had no estimate when it would reopen.

Police said another man was detained at the scene. The investigation is continuing.