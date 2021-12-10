MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of repeatedly raping a relative over a five-year period, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

According to a press release, Wendolyn Lee, 62, was convicted Thursday on charges of rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, and incest.

Witnesses said Lee began raping the victim around 2010 when she was 14 years old. Two years later, she gave birth to his child.

According to Weirich, Lee admitted to being the father of the child, but told investigators he never had sex with his stepdaughter, and that she had used his sperm to impregnate herself.

Lee also faces similar charges that involves another relative, who has given birth to two children by Lee.

Lee will be sentenced in January 2022. He faces a maximum sentence.