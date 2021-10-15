MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the residence they shared in the Oakhaven area near the airport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A Criminal Court jury found Edward Lynn Barber guilty as charged on the felony count of rape of a child. He remains in custody and will be sentenced Nov. 22 by Judge Chris Craft.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 10, 2017, at the residence on Queensgate Avenue as the young girl was getting ready for Barber to take her to school.