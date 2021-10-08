MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced a conviction in the 2018 death of a woman at a South Memphis nightclub. According to the DA, a jury convicted Ricky Hunter on charges of second-degree murder as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.



The District Attorney’s Office said that the shooting occurred on July 3, 2018 at Brenda’s Rhythm & Blues Club on Walker Avenue, near South Bellevue Boulevard.



According to the DA’s office, witnesses said that Hunter was arguing with a woman, Carolyn Thomas then punched her in the face, and he knocked her to the ground.



The DA said the woman threw a beer bottle at Hunter and missed, but he pulled out a handgun and shot her in the shoulder.



The DA’s office said that witnesses saw Hunter stand over the woman and pull the trigger again, but the gun did not fire a second time. According to the District Attorney’s office, witnesses describe him as laughing on the way out of the nightclub.



Thomas was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.



Rickey Hunter is now facing sentencing, which is scheduled for November 19.

