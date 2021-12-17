MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted in a 2014 home-invasion murder after he and two other suspects forced their way into a home and shot the homeowner to death.

The incident happened in November 2014 at a residence located on the 600 block of North Walnut Bend Road in Cordova, Tennessee. Police say the homeowner, 26-year-old Jarmelle Jones, and his girlfriend had just returned home when Thaddeus Money, 25, and two other suspects forced their way in the home and demanded money.

Jones tried to disarm one of the intruders when he was shot in the chest. Police say Jones’s girlfriend was praying out loud when she was shot in the leg. Jones was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the gunmen stole cash, a cellphone and car keys. The suspects then ran out of the house and drove away in Jones’s black Charger, which was found burning the morning after the incident at 4:30 on Windemere Road in Raleigh.

Money was developed as a suspect and taken into custody in 2016.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. The other two suspects were also charged in the case and are awaiting trial.

The murder conviction carries a life sentence in prison. Money will be sentenced on the other offenses next month.