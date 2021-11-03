MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On July 24, Police responded to a shots fired call on the 3000 block of Vernon Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, apparently caused by his cousin.

Police said they found Brandon Nelson with apparent gunshot wounds. He told them that he and his cousin, Chazz Hill were sitting in his car, and began arguing.



According to police, Nelson told them the two were arguing and it became physical. Police said Nelson told them that Hill went to his own vehicle and grabbed a black .45 handgun.



Police said that once Hill grabbed the handgun, he shot Nelson multiple times. Then, police said, Hill took gold necklaces from around Nelson’s neck as well as his gold dental grill.

Nelson was rushed to Regional One Hospital after suffering serious injuries to his chest, shoulder and arm.



Chazz Hill has no bond information posted yet, and his next court appearance is still to be determined.



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.