Man charged with second degree murder after shooting outside FedEx

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have said that Conner Lambert was arrested in connection to the shooting outside the Federal Express hub.

The shooting reportedly happened at the FedEx on Democrat Road. Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot.

Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Conner Lambert (24) was charged with Second Degree Murder. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2021

Lambert currently does not have bond information posted and a court date has not been posted yet.



Details are still coming in, and WREG will update as they become available.