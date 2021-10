MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi.

Oxford Police said they responded to the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive for a disturbance that escalated into a shot fired.

Quintin McDonald, 29, of Como died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Paul Rice, 26, of Oxford is charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Jermaine Cox, 40, of Oxford is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.