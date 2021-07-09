Man charged with murder after South Memphis shooting victim dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with second-degree murder after the victim of a shooting in the Soulsville area of South Memphis died from his injuries.

Memphis Police reported the shooting in the 1200 block of Azalia Street late Thursday night, saying one male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. At the time, they did not have any suspect information.

Friday morning, police reported that the victim did not survive his injuries.

Shaun Hughes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.