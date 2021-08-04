Man arrested on murder charge after police say he ran over man while stealing his truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with first-degree murder after police say he stole a truck at a motel, then ran over the owner and left him dead on a South Memphis street.

Kourtney Walton, 32, was arrested Monday. Memphis Police had issued a warrant for his arrest last month.

The robbery on the morning of July 1 at the Bellevue Inn on Bellevue near South Orgill left 67-year-old Norman Lott dead. Lott had been staying at the motel.

Police said Walton took the keys to Lott’s Nissan Titan truck during a fight that started inside a motel room, then continued in the parking lot.

When Walton got in the truck, Lott opened the driver’s side door and begged Walton not to steal his truck. It was then, police say, that Walton accelerated in reverse, causing Lott to fall to the ground where he was struck by the truck.

Police said surveillance video shows the truck stop, then back out onto the street.

Lott’s body was found by officers in the northbound lane of Bellevue with bruises, lacerations and marks across his legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walton is charged with first-degree murder, theft of property $2,500-$10,000 and violation of parole. No bond information is listed in his case.

The truck was valued at $8,925.