MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Christmas Eve off Steve Road at the Cedar Creek Apartments where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man, Juan Castillo, was transported to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.



MPD said surveillance footage showed Eric Alao-Alvarez and three other men exiting an apartment at Cedar Creek and firing shots into multiple parked cars then reenter the apartment.



Police said around 9:30 on Christmas Eve, Alao-Alvarez went back to the parking lot and approached a 2012 Kia Sorrento driven by Castillo.



MPD said that Castillo had exited the vehicle and stepped away from the driver’s door.



Memphis Police said at that point, Alao-Alvarez shot Castillo multiple times and drove off with the 2012 Kia Sorrento.

According to MPD, the 2012 Kia Sorrento was found crashed on Rosamond and N. Highland with a 9mm handgun as well as personal identification belonging to Castillo.



Eric Alao-Alvarez has been charged with first degree murder (in perpetration of an especially aggravated robbery), and especially aggravated robbery.

No bond has been set, and Alao-Alvarez’s next court date is set for December 28.