MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with kidnapping after police said he stole a car with a toddler and baby inside.



According to MPD, Antonio Partee has been charged after a woman flagged down an officer after a carjacking on the 6000 block of Gascony. Police said the vehicle was taken with a 6 week old and 3 year old still inside.



Officers converged on the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle, and they soon found it crashed near Kirby and Winchester.



Police said the children were taken to Baptist East after the crash.



MPD said the suspect was taken into custody and treated as Baptist East as well.



Partee has been charged with kidnapping and theft of property ($2,500-$10,000). His bond is currently set at $30,000.



Partee’s next court date is scheduled for January 3.

