MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with attempted 1st-degree murder in an interstate shooting on I-40 in Memphis over the weekend.

Mack Finnie, 33, was arrested Tuesday. He also faces weapons charges in the incident.

Police say Finnie shot at a vehicle near the Covington Pike exit of I-40 Saturday afternoon.

The victim who was hit was inside that vehicle. Police did not release a condition for that person.