MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man, John Burkhart, has been charged with aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult when his wife suffered a stroke, and then took 4-5 days to get help for her.



Police said that his wife, Tammy Burkhart was brought to St. Francis Hospital by the Memphis Fire Department with severe injuries.



According to reports, Mrs. Burkhart was suffering from bruising over her entire body, had feces under her fingernails and a possibly broken nose.



MPD said that after a neurological exam, a St. Francis doctor told them Mrs. Burkhart had brain swelling possibly due to a stroke, and he advised police that her speech and right-side body functions were impaired.



Police said they asked Mr. Burkhart about the state of his wife, laying in feces and vomit, and Mr. Burkhart said she fell out of bed and he asked her to get up, but she didn’t respond.



Police said instead of calling for help, Mr. Burkhart left his wife on the floor.



Police said that Burkhart told them, “I got tired of looking at her on the floor.” Then, police said, he called the Memphis Fire Department.



Burkhart is being held on a $25,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for October 26.

