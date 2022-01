MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was charged in a deadly wrong way crash that happened on Interstate 240 Thursday morning.

Police say 65-year old Nathan Lewis was driving north bound in the south bound lanes of I-240 near Norris Road before 5 a.m. when he collided with another car. The impact sent the victim’s car off the highway, killing him.

Lewis was taken to the hospital in critical condition and then charged with criminally negligent homicide.