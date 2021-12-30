MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was charged with one count of abusing a vulnerable adult in his care, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

On November 12, TBI agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division began investigating Terence Gray after receiving a tip from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services.

During the investigation, agents determined Gray assaulted a 69-year-old at a home on Ridgemont Avenue while he was working as a caregiver on November 9.

Gray was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He is no longer employed as a caregiver.