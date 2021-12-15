HICKORY VALLEY, Tenn. — A Somerville man has been charged for the 2015 murder of another man after a six year investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday night.

On November 23, 2015, TBI special agents responded to the 3000 block of Somerville Road in Hickory Valley after a motorist saw a shooting victim lying in a field just off the roadway and called police.

The victim was identified as Guy Williamson.

During the investigation, agents identified Michael Hobson of Somerville as the suspect.

An arrest warrant for Hobson was issued after consulting with 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson on Tuesday.

Hobson, who is currently in jail on an unrelated charge, was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Tipton County Jail on the new count. His bond is set at $500,000.