MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man has been charged after an altercation on October 31 with family outside their North Memphis apartment escalated when he struck his wife with a pistol and shot his step-daughter in the neck.



According to MPD records, Charles Miller has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, delivery or selling a controlled substance: crack cocaine, and tampering with evidence.



Police said Miller’s daughter asked someone to help her fix her car around 10 pm on October 31. According to police reports, Miller made several statements towards the man to leave and not arrive unannounced again.



According to police, as Miller’s daughter was walking back inside the apartment, he walked out with a handgun and demanded the man leave. Miller began arguing with his daughter and she attempted to knock the gun out of his hand.



Hearing the argument outside, Miller’s wife went outside to break up the altercation, according to police. MPD said Miller struck his wife in the head with the pistol and fired a shot at his step-daughter, hitting her on the right side of her neck.



When officers made the scene, they found a Smith and Wesson .38 special in the parking lot with five live rounds in it. In addition, Memphis Police said they found another Smith and Wesson .38 special from behind an air conditioning unit with five rounds and one spent casing.



Police said they apprehended Miller after he walked back to the crime scene. Police said they searched Miller and found a baggie with what tested as crack cocaine on him.



Miller is currently being held on a $75,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for November 8.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 41 Florida Park Circle.

Two people were xported to ROH in critical condition.

One person is listed as non-critical.

Officers have one detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2021

Charles Miller was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Convicted Felon in Ppossession of a firearm. pic.twitter.com/Rq9WB0XwqN — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2021





