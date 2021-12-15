MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 51-year-old Memphis man is behind bars after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill a woman with a screwdriver at a South Memphis motel.

On Dec. 13, police responded to a domestic violence call at the Irish Moter Inn at 1950 Elvis Presley Boulevard after 3 a.m.

Ivory Smith told police there was nothing going on and that him and his girlfriend were just arguing.

But when the officer opened the door to the motel room, the woman said it was a different story.

The victim told police she was in her friend’s car when Smith came out to the parking lot, grabbed her by her braids and dragged her out of the car to his motel room. That’s when the victim said he proceeded to attack her and threatened to stab and kill her with a screwdriver.

Smith was arrested and charged with domestic assault. He is being held on a $7,500 bond and is due in court on Dec. 16.