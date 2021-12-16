MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police charged a man with attempted murder after they say he shot at two houses and several vehicles in a Raleigh neighborhood, injuring an innocent driver.

Taylor McKinney, 19, is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder along with reckless endangerment and weapon possession.

Police said on Dec. 10, McKinney took a stolen gun to an acquaintance’s house because the friend told him someone was coming to “shoot up” his house. McKinney said he fired at a Nissan that he believed was carrying people coming to shoot up the house.

As it turned out, the car was driven by a woman apparently unrelated to the situation, according to police. Her vehicle was struck on Northwood Hills Drive, and she was shot in the arm. Police found her lying in her garage at a house nearby.

Some of the bullets hit a house on Northwood Hills Drive. Police say McKinney also returned to the house on Hunters Glen Cove where he allegedly stole the gun, and shot several times at the house and a Chevy Tahoe, apparently in retaliation for an earlier event.

McKinney was picked up on an outstanding warrant for theft, and was also out on $80,000 bond on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, police said.