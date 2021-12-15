MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is waking up in jail Wednesday morning after police say he set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s car.

According to police, this incident happened over four years ago in June of 2017.

Police responded to a car fire then an investigation showed it was intentionally set.

The victim told police she had multiple phone conversations with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Taylor, where he threatened to cause damage to her vehicle.

She turned those phone calls over to police and a warrant was issued for Taylor.

He was booked into jail Tuesday.

Taylor was charged with aggravated arson.