MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is waking up in jail Wednesday morning after police say he set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s car.
According to police, this incident happened over four years ago in June of 2017.
Police responded to a car fire then an investigation showed it was intentionally set.
The victim told police she had multiple phone conversations with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Taylor, where he threatened to cause damage to her vehicle.
She turned those phone calls over to police and a warrant was issued for Taylor.
He was booked into jail Tuesday.
Taylor was charged with aggravated arson.