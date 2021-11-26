MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is facing charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed in East Memphis Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at Mt. Moriah Road and Willow Road just before 1 a.m. Friday. Memphis Police say the victim died of his injuries.

Police say Xavion Nelson, 23, was arrested in connection with the crash. Nelson has been charged with driving without insurance and driving with a license that was suspended or revoked.

Memphis Police say the investigation is still ongoing.