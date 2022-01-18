MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Memphis Police Lieutenant outside of his home in Mississippi, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed at his home in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch, Mississippi Monday morning.

The officer was shot once in the shoulder, but is expected to recover.

Working with the public and the Memphis Gang Unit, the sheriff’s department said they were able to collect enough evidence to arrest Anthony Carpenter in connection to the shooting.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined and the lieutenant’s identity has not been released.

Carpenter is in custody in Memphis and will be extradited back to Desoto County. He has been charged with attempted murder.