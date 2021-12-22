MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police say he shot and killed a man outside a Hickory Hill residence last week.

Police say Montavious Jenkins, 22, killed a man on Dec. 12 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Frosty Meadows.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car in front of the Hickory Hill residence.

The shooting victim later died from his injuries.

Police said the victim was last seen with Jenkins who was wearing a yellow pullover with blue jean pants.

According to court documents, security cameras in the area showed a man who matched Jenkin’s description exit the front passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and put on a blue jean jacket over the yellow hoodie before walking down Kingsland Drive.

Jenkins was later taken into custody.

He is being charged with first degree murder and theft of property.