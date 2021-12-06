MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting at a downtown gas station that left two people injured.

Antonio Banks will face a Shelby County Judge Monday morning on several charges including aggravated assault and possession of a handgun from a convicted felon.

The shooting happened at the marathon at 300 Poplar near North Lauderdale Street.

Police tweeted Saturday that two male victims were located on the scene and taken to Regional One.

Officers said they found a gun while searching the area.

A witness identified Banks as the shooter in a photo lineup.

Banks is being held on a $40,000 bond.