MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Raleigh motel.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened October 8 at the Jackson Heights Inn & Suites on Old Austin Peay Highway. Officers found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ezekiel McClain.

According to Memphis Police, a witness reported seeing an armed man confront the victim in the parking lot. The witness reportedly told officers the man shot the victim once.

McClain has been charged with first degree murder.