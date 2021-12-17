MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged Thursday after police say he burglarized two schools and multiple residences in South Memphis.

According to police, Ivory Smith, 51, burglarized Ida B. Wells Academy and Larose Elementary along with houses nearby the schools. He is also responsible for a hit-and-run crash, police say.

Smith burglarized a total of seven homes between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6, according to police.

On Dec. 12, court documents say Smith stole over $300 worth of food from Ida B. Wells Academy just after 3 a.m.

The very next day, Smith entered Larose Elementary around 1 a.m and attempted to steal a smart board, police say.

Surveillance footage captured Smith in both incidents.

Smith admitted to the crimes after he was was detained on Thursday.

He is being charged with six counts of both aggravated burglary and theft of property and two counts of burglary of building.