MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help with identifying a man who attempted to break into a Cordova residence on Wednesday.

In the video, the man can be seen using a handgun to knock a video doorbell off of the door at the 8100 block of Walnut Valley Cove. He then kicked the residence’s door multiple times trying to break into the home.

The suspect then walked away from the residence after being unsuccessful.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your identification will remain anonymous.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.