Man arrested in deadly East Memphis shooting; family claims self-defense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday in a deadly East Memphis shooting a day earlier.

Tray Bledsoe, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun in connection with a shooting on Myrna near South Perkins, police reported.

According to an affidavit, Bledsoe told a police officer, “I just shot him. I had to.”

The officer found the victim, identified as Colton Burr, shot multiple times inside a white Cadillac SRX. He was not identified.

The man’s sister, Danielle Bledsoe, claimed her brother fired the shots to protect himself, his mother and his 3-year-old niece.

Bledsoe says her brother was driving home from work around 1:30 pm when another driver started following him in some sort of road rage incident. Bledsoe says the situation quickly came to a deadly climax when she claims the other driver started making threats against the family at the house on Myrna.

Police said video showed Burr talking to Bledsoe at the back door of the residence, but they said Burr was not armed. Bledsoe told officers he thought Burr was going to get a weapon.