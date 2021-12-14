MEMPHIS, Tenn . — Police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for killing a man in the airport area last month.

Police said they located Ervin Terrell on Nov. 19 suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street in the Willow Oaks Apartments on Ketchum Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered surveillance of the shooting that showed shots being fired from a red Ford Escape.

Police identified Boya Ba as the suspect after a license plate reader was able to get the tag number of the Ford.

Police issued a warrant for Ba’s arrest last week. He was arrested Monday.

Ba was was charged with first degree murder.

No bond has been set at this time.