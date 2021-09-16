Man arrested after two pounds of fentanyl seized in Shelby County drug bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities reportedly seized two pounds of fentanyl in a drug bust in Shelby County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says its agents and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Drive Wednesday. They reportedly found two pounds of fentanyl, a weapon and cash in the home.

The TBI says they also found an “additional unknown white powder” during the search.

photo courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A man identified as Darius Harshaw has been arrested. Harshaw has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with agents from the TBI and the Memphis Homeland Security Investigation office,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. in a statement released Thursday. “By working together, we are able to make a larger impact and remove these dangerous drugs from our community streets.”

The TBI and the SCSO Narcotics Unit started the investigation in August with the support of the Memphis office of Homeland Security.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

