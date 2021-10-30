MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in North Memphis.

Police said 16-year-old Emmit Beasley was shot to death during a funeral procession down Hunter Avenue Saturday, October 23.

According to police, Beasley and another juvenile were taking part in the procession when several males started shooting at them. Beasley was shot multiple times before falling to the ground. The other victim ran to a vacant lot where he was shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim identified David Lee, 22, as one of the men who shot him and the first person that shot Beasley.

Lee has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.