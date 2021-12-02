MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a southeast Memphis apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Brook Tree Circle Tuesday, November 23. Officers found the victim, identified as Justin Flores, with multiple gunshot wounds. Flores later died of his injuries.

Memphis Police have arrested 23-year-old Oluwafemi Bolumole in connection with this shooting. Police say Bolumole and another suspect attacked Flores and took his keys, wallet and phone.

According to police, Flores ran away and the other suspect chased him. Police say the suspect shot Flores once. Flores reportedly ran to a nearby apartment. Police say Bolumole and the other suspect followed Flores, and the other suspect shot Flores again.

Memphis Police arrested Bolumole Wednesday. Police say Bolumole waived his rights and gave a statement admitting his role in the shooting.

At this time, there is no word on whether the other suspect has been taken into custody.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.