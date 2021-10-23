MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a club in Hickory Hill.

Police say Keython Johnson has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Indulge Lounge on Winchester. The shooting happened just after midnight Friday.

According to police, surveillance footage shows Johnson sitting down next to one of the victims at the bar. Police say the two of them began to argue after the victim accidentally brushed up against Johnson while raising his arms.

Memphis Police say Johnson punched the victim, pulled out a gun and shot two people. One of the victims was reportedly able to run away, but police say the other victim fell to the ground.

According to police, Johnson continued to shoot that victim while he was on the ground. The victim died on the scene.

Memphis Police have identified the deceased victim as Lawrence Williams. Police say the other victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Johnson has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and deploying a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Johnson is expected to be in court Monday morning.