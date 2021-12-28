MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he tried to discard a body that was found in a suitcase near a dumpster in Midtown two weeks ago.

Around 10 p.m. on December 12, Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call at Pine and Eastmoreland after someone found a body stuffed in a suitcase in Midtown and called 911.

Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Bruce Jeffries on December 20, eight days after the suitcase was found.

Police said when the suitcase was opened, it was discovered that Jeffries died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to police, a witness told investigators that he saw 30-year-old Julian Summers dragging that same suitcase through the alley at about 10 a.m. and said Summers tried to throw the suitcase in the dumpster but it was too heavy. The witness said when Summers saw that he was being watched, he dropped the suitcase and ran through the alley towards Union Avenue.

Video from the apartment complex also showed Summers attempting to throw the suitcase in the dumpster.

Investigators said the suitcase left a blood trail that lead to the Broad Moore Apartment Complex on South Cleveland. They searched the apartment and found signs of struggle and blood throughout the apartment.

Authorities said Summers and Jeffries were roommates for the past two years.

Summers was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. He is due in court on December 29.