JACKSON, Tenn — A father and son were arrested in Chicago Tuesday in connection to a homicide in Hardeman County, Tennessee earlier this month.

According to U.S. Marshals, two men were shot multiple times at a residence in Hardeman County on October 16th. One man died while the other one survived.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Thomas Bishop, 48, and his son Thomas Bishop Jr., 27, for first degree murder. U.S. Marshals took on the case on October 19th.

Fast forward to Tuesday, U.S. Marshals say Bishop Jr. was apprehended in Chicago. Two hours after his arrest, his father was located and arrested at a home on Scottland Drive in Jackson, TN.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller made a statement about the arrests.

“The U.S. Marshals Services prides itself on finding fugitives on the run,” he said. “The coordination of both arrests is another great example.”