MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say stole a golf cart from a home in Raleigh.

Police say someone stole a golf cart and the cart’s battery charger from the garage of a home in the 4000 block of James Road Sunday. Memphis Police received surveillance footage showing the theft Monday morning.

Police say Tuesday, investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip stating the stolen golf cart was at a home on Given Avenue near Waring Road. Officers followed up on the tip and found the cart and a man identified as Wesley Hodges at the home.

Hodges reportedly admitted to stealing the golf cart. Police say he gave officers the location of the battery charger and the keys.

Hodges has been charged with theft of property worth $1,000 to $2,500.