MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his brother at a home in Whitehaven.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday at a home on Hillbrook Road near Maxwell Drive.

According to police, the victim was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and one of his legs. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim’s mother arrived on the scene. She reportedly told police the victim had called her and told her he had been shot by his brother.

Memphis Police had detained the suspect, who has been identified as Gerrod Hearns.

Police executed a search warrant at the home. Officers reportedly saw a small pool of blood on the living room floor by the couch.

Memphis Police say officers found a semi-automatic pistol with the serial number filed off in a shoe box on the television stand in the living room.

Officers also found two shell casings. One was found on the floor of the living room, and the other was found on the floor in the kitchen.

Hearns has been charged with aggravated assault and alteration of an item’s permanent distinguishing numbers.