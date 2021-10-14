MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is locked up Thursday, accused of setting his girlfriend on fire.

Kenneth Upshaw

Kenneth Upshaw is charged with attempted second-degree murder after the alleged incident Oct. 9 at an East Memphis home.

The woman is in the Regional Medical Center’s burn unit now, in fair condition. She has what’s being described as second-degree and deep second-degree burns to her face, neck, chest and arms.

Police say she was standing near a vehicle in the driveway of a house on Benna Cove in the Sea Isle area when she told Upshaw that she was breaking up with him.

Upshaw allegedly told her if he couldn’t be with her, no one could. Police say he splashed her with gasoline, then threw a lit cigarette at her and lit her on fire.

The couple do not live at the house where this happened. The man who does live there said Upshaw had been there earlier in the day, but he didn’t know anything about what was happening outside until someone told him a car was on fire in his driveway.

He said he and a friend put the fire out.

The couple have some children together and have a long history of domestic violence, according to court records.